Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 21st, 2021

Winter returns!
7 Day
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong cold front pushes through around 7 in the morning, dropping our temperatures into the upper thirties by around 8. From there, they are only able to reach the low forties for the daytime highs. We will also see a mix of rain and snow starting around 7 in the morning, with the rain transitioning to snow throughout the day. Some areas could see up to an inch of snow, while others may see no flurries at all. This will not be a very significant event for rainfall or snowfall accumulation totals, but the main concern will be icing going into the evening. We will have lots of moisture on the ground, and our temperatures drop below freezing headed into Thursday morning, so there could be lots of slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. Make sure to take your time headed home from work on Wednesday, and on your Thursday commutes. Also, keep those plants inside until our temperatures start to recover. On Thursday, we approached 50 degrees but stay fairly cool, but see a much drier day. On Friday, we approached 60° with plenty of sunshine, and make it into the 60s for Saturday. However, rain does move in during the late morning hours of Saturday, bringing us some sprinkles for the afternoon. We will start to dry out Sunday morning, but temperatures will be back down in the upper 50s.

Today: Chilly and wet, with a rain/snow mix. High: 43.

Tonight: Starting to dry out, temperatures drop below freezng. Low: 30.

Thursday: Much more dry, but still cold. High: 50.

Thursday: We begin to recover from the cold, and see some more sun. High: 60.

