City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg held “Chat with Code Enforcement” at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to discuss city code.

City Manager, Harry Faulk and the Code Enforcement team answered questions from the audience about their concerns in the city. Faulk said, they wanted to hold this event to educate residents on some regulations the city has. “We live in a municipality in the City of Clarksburg there is a lot of ordinances you have to follow and citizens are not aware of that,” he added.

One topic of conversation that came up in multiple times was concerns about buildings and properties, that they felt were unsafe or not up to code. Code Enforcement Director, Ashley Carr fielded many of the questions regarding this topic. He said there were152 condemned properties on their list at that time for demolition.

“We’ve been aggressive with trying to get these properties on the demo list and get them down. Although a lot of those condemned properties may come back on the list. If someone pulls a building permit or something to that effect,” Carr added.

Other concerns that were brought up included, sidewalk safety, cat problems and questions about commercialized property code. All these topics were touched on and discussed. The code officers also encouraged attendees to talk to them privately to discuss specific concerns. Faulk said they planned to hold another one of these events in the fall. He asked residents that had concerns or complaints to call, email or visit Code Enforcement at their office to look for ways to address these issues.

