Clarence Lee “Bud” Linn, 77, of Rock Lake Community, Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1943, in Fairmont; the son of the late Dora K. (Vincent) Linn Criss, Clarence Edward Linn and stepfather Henry Criss. Bud was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force for four years, stationed in New York, as an airframe repairman on airplanes. Bud retired from North American Philips. Bud was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. While he was still working, his passion was to work at his own business called Bud’s Body Shop. Bud loved to cut wood and go hunting. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet (Lake) Linn; his five daughters, Sharon Linn-Tucker and her husband, Bob, Barbara Weaver, Diana Davisson and her husband, Barry, Donna Batson and her husband, Brian, Teressa Hoskinson and her husband, Daryl; ten grandchildren, Amanda Slaman and her husband, Cole, Megan Clark and her husband, Jeremy, Jenifer Gallagher and her husband Floyd, Sarah Tucker-Meadows and her husband, Ernie, J. C. Cook, Lindsay Davisson, Jamie Cook, Maria Batson, Shane Batson and his wife, Lexi and Jenna Hoskinson; his twelve great grandchildren, Colt, Sawyer, Rowen, Aspen, Greyson, Jacob, Remington, Shayleigh, Sylis, DiQuez, Jordan, and Baby Clark; his two sisters, Bonnie Bennett and her husband, Jim and Marcie Costello; his two brothers, John Linn and his wife, Mary Ann and Kenneth Linn and his wife, Mona; his best friends, Lawrence and Jo Ann Moore. In addition to his mother, father and stepfather, Bud was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Boyce; his brother-in-law, Marvin Costello; and his nephew, Joey Linn. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. Interment will follow at Glady Creek Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

