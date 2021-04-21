Congress reviewing president’s infrastructure plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin highlighted the need for both sides of the aisle to work together to pass an infrastructure bill Wednesday.

Congress is reviewing a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Senator Manchin participated in Tuesday’s senate appropriations committee hearing on the proposal.

He says this issue is something both sides should be able to work together on.

”If we can’t come together on infrastructure, god help us all,” exclaimed Manchin. “The infrastructure we know...the water, the sewer, the roads, the bridges, the internet. Everything we know, needs to be built and maintenance to be taken care of.”

A major element also running through the proposal is dealing with the effects of climate change.

