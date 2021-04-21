Advertisement

Congress reviewing president’s infrastructure plan

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin highlighted the need for both sides of the aisle to work together to pass an infrastructure bill Wednesday.

Congress is reviewing a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Senator Manchin participated in Tuesday’s senate appropriations committee hearing on the proposal.

He says this issue is something both sides should be able to work together on.

”If we can’t come together on infrastructure, god help us all,” exclaimed Manchin. “The infrastructure we know...the water, the sewer, the roads, the bridges, the internet. Everything we know, needs to be built and maintenance to be taken care of.”

A major element also running through the proposal is dealing with the effects of climate change.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021
Pet Helpers: Boone
Pet Helpers: Boone
Pet Helpers: Boone
Pet Helpers: Boone
Infrastructure Plan
Infrastructure Plan