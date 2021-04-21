COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to walk-ins in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held on Wednesday, April 21, in Buckhannon.

The clinic is accepting walk-ins. It will be held at the Brushy Fork Event Center (Armory) from 8:30am - 4 pm. They are offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is open to anyone 16 years old or older with a valid West Virginia ID. If you are 16 or 17 years old, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

