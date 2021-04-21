Fairmont Senior downs Lincoln to advance to AAA state tournament
Polar Bears down Cougars, 64-36
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is heading back to the state tournament.
The Lady Polar Bears downed Lincoln, 64-36 in the AAA Region II title on Tuesday night.
Marley Washenitz had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists & 10 rebounds & Laynie Beresford also poured in 18 with 6 triples.
Madi Martin had a team-best 11 for the Cougars.
The Polar Bears were seeded No. 1 in AAA & will play No. 8 Lewis County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
