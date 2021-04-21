Advertisement

Fairmont Senior downs Lincoln to advance to AAA state tournament

Polar Bears down Cougars, 64-36
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is heading back to the state tournament.

The Lady Polar Bears downed Lincoln, 64-36 in the AAA Region II title on Tuesday night.

Marley Washenitz had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists & 10 rebounds & Laynie Beresford also poured in 18 with 6 triples.

Madi Martin had a team-best 11 for the Cougars.

The Polar Bears were seeded No. 1 in AAA & will play No. 8 Lewis County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

Latest News

UHS
Pair of University wrestlers finish as AAA state runner-ups
LC
Lewis County punches ticket to first state tournament since 2003
MHS
Morgantown places runner-up at state meet, BU’s Vincent breaks two state records
Bridgeport boys swimming
Bridgeport Runner-Up, RCB Third at Boys State Swimming Championships