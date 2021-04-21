Fairmont Senior downs Lincoln to advance to AAA state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is heading back to the state tournament.

The Lady Polar Bears downed Lincoln, 64-36 in the AAA Region II title on Tuesday night.

Marley Washenitz had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists & 10 rebounds & Laynie Beresford also poured in 18 with 6 triples.

Madi Martin had a team-best 11 for the Cougars.

The Polar Bears were seeded No. 1 in AAA & will play No. 8 Lewis County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

