Former Mountaineer Nichols named head coach of Radford

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Another branch has been plucked off the Bob Huggins coaching tree.

Former Mountaineer guard Darris Nichols has been named the head coach of Radford men’s basketball. Nichols is from Radford, Va.

Nichols had been an assistant coach at the University of Florida since 2015.

He played for WVU from 2004-08, spent one year as a grad assistant for the Mountaineers & then made stops as an assistant coach at Northern Kentucky, Wofford & Louisiana Tech prior to joining the Gators program.

Radford, which competes in the Big South went 15-12 in 2021.

Darris Nichols Announced as Radford Men's Basketball Head Coach#RiseAndDefend x @ru_athletics https://t.co/78hwo7duRc — Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordMBB) April 21, 2021

