Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed three bills into law during a virtual ceremony Wednesday morning.

He signed Senate Bill 634, which requires training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder. Gov. Justice said law enforcement and correctional officers will be trained on the best ways to interact with those with autism or other mental health issues. He says research shows interaction with law enforcement can be dangerous.

The governor also signed House Bill 2263, which is an update to the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers. He says it will lower the prescription drug cost for individuals on commercial insurance plans. West Virginia will be the first state in the country to require drug discounts or rebates negotiated by insurance companies for patients to actually be passed on to patients by requiring insurance companies and benefits managers to share the savings they received in the form of rebates from drug manufacturers.

“With this bill, West Virginia will lead the country in lowering prescription drug prices for many of our residents,” said Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice also signed into law Senate Bill 714. This relates to the physician assistant practice act. The governor says it expands the scope for physician assistants allowing them more freedom to work with their collaborating physician to provide care in line with their education, experience and training. It is also providing the provision of such care by the physician assistance should be fairly reimbursed by insurers and other health plans.

