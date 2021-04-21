Advertisement

Health officials report 426 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 426 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 149,888.

A total of 687,045 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 520,206 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,800.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, and a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,293 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,361), Berkeley (11,711), Boone (1,890), Braxton (873), Brooke (2,126), Cabell (8,649), Calhoun (272), Clay (459), Doddridge (558), Fayette (3,293), Gilmer (739), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,643), Hampshire (1,724), Hancock (2,718), Hardy (1,447), Harrison (5,461), Jackson (1,928), Jefferson (4,373), Kanawha (14,183), Lewis (1,143), Lincoln (1,400), Logan (3,009), Marion (4,184), Marshall (3,294), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,497), Mercer (4,591), Mineral (2,777), Mingo (2,441), Monongalia (8,977), Monroe (1,079), Morgan (1,092), Nicholas (1,522), Ohio (4,054), Pendleton (692), Pleasants (837), Pocahontas (649), Preston (2,817), Putnam (4,843), Raleigh (6,263), Randolph (2,499), Ritchie (662), Roane (584), Summers (770), Taylor (1,201), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,825), Wayne (2,824), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,221), Wirt (381), Wood (7,591), Wyoming (1,928).

