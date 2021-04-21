Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy back to winter day!! We saw this coming, but it’s hard to get your mind around wintry weather when there were a few shorts and flip-flop days earlier this month. Once we get through this I promise that you can get those shorts back next week. Now to the details of the weather. Our cold front came through earlier today and with it the big change. Yesterday we were hitting 70 and above in certain areas, and today it’s a struggle to get past 40. A wintry mix has been falling in the lowlands but not really sticking on the roads because of the temperatures. As we head into the evening, most of the precipitation will begin to taper off. We will likely only see snow in some of the mountain areas overnight. But we have a lot of wet areas as well as some standing water. Tonight those temperatures will be dropping down into the high 20′s to 30F for many and any standing water will freeze, leaving potentially dangerous black ice on the roads and sidewalks. Be very careful when you head out for the morning commute. The National Weather Service has us under a Freeze Warning from 1 am Thursday through 10 am Thursday. Then a Freeze Watch for Friday morning. But in terms of road conditions, I think Thursday morning will be the trickiest time. Both afternoons will warm up nicely, but we really won’t get out of those morning freezing temperatures until Friday. After that, we will stay out of the low 30′s. The weekend is going to be a mixed bag of weather with a weather system bringing us rain later on Saturday into Sunday morning. Next week looks great though with temperatures by midweek reaching to the low 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with possibly snow flurry: Low: 30

Thursday: Very cold start then partly cloudy: High 50

Friday: Cold start then partly cloudy: High 60

Saturday: Partly cloudy then late showers: High 65

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.