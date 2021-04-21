Lewis County punches ticket to first state tournament since 2003
Minutemaids downed Philip Barbour, 69-42
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2003 & just the sixth time in school history, Lewis County girls basketball is heading to the state tournament.
The Minutemaids down Philip Barbour in the AAA Region 2 title game, 69-42.
Shyanna James led the way with 16 points and Olivia Krinov added 15.
Alyssa Hill had 11 points to pace the Colts & Braylyn Sparks had 10.
The Maids are seeded No. 8 in AAA & will face No. 1 Fairmont Senior on Wednesday.
