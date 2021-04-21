Advertisement

Morgantown places runner-up at state meet, BU’s Vincent breaks two state records

Girls state meet at Mylan Aquatics Center
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls swimming finished as the state runner-up with 156 points for its highest finish since 2016. George Washington paced the field with 201 points.

The team effort was spearheaded by wins in the 100 yard butterfly from Carolina Riggs who set a school record at 56:08 & 200 freestyle relay championship from the quartet of Riggs, Katelyn Blosser, Lillian Linscheid & Delaney Householder.

It was also a great day for Buckhannon-Upshur super sophomore Cadence Vincent. She won titles in both the 50 (23:11) & 100 yard (26:10) freestyle and set state records in each.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

Latest News

UHS
Pair of University wrestlers finish as AAA state runner-ups
Laynie Bersford
Fairmont Senior downs Lincoln to advance to AAA state tournament
LC
Lewis County punches ticket to first state tournament since 2003
Bridgeport boys swimming
Bridgeport Runner-Up, RCB Third at Boys State Swimming Championships