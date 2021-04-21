Morgantown places runner-up at state meet, BU’s Vincent breaks two state records

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls swimming finished as the state runner-up with 156 points for its highest finish since 2016. George Washington paced the field with 201 points.

The team effort was spearheaded by wins in the 100 yard butterfly from Carolina Riggs who set a school record at 56:08 & 200 freestyle relay championship from the quartet of Riggs, Katelyn Blosser, Lillian Linscheid & Delaney Householder.

It was also a great day for Buckhannon-Upshur super sophomore Cadence Vincent. She won titles in both the 50 (23:11) & 100 yard (26:10) freestyle and set state records in each.

HIGH CADENCE!!!! 🌊

NEW STATE RECORD HOLDER IN THE 50 AND 100 free @BU_Sports own CADENCE VINCENT 🏆 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tGDpEL8PtE — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 20, 2021

