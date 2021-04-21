Advertisement

Mountaineers add DePaul transfer forward Paulicap

Third transfer of the offseason
DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap (33) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) jump for the tip...
DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap (33) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) jump for the tip off during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have added their third transfer of the offseason in DePaul transfer forward Pauly Paulicap.

Paulicap played last season with DePaul and averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Before the Blue Demons, he played his first years of college ball at Manhattan. He averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.

Paulicap joins FIU transfer Dimon Carrigan & Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry as a new face for the Mountaineers.

This will be his final season of college eligibility.

