Mrs. Amanda Leah (Hall) Dawkins, 39, of Webster Springs passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1981 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of Janet (Wyatt) Hall and the late Charles Lloyd Hall. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Leah Wyatt and Malinda Evelyn (Brown) Hall. Amanda was a 1998 graduate of Webster County High School and worked for IMC, Cowen. She enjoyed doing crafts such as scrapbooking. She was knowledgeable about computers and loved a good meme. Amanda had quite the collection of Bath and Body Works products, candles and tarts, and owls. She loved cooking, music, cats, and her family. In addition to her mother, Janet, Amanda is survived by her husband, David Dawkins; her son, Tyrick Dawkins; brothers: Jeff, Doyle, Edgar, Earl, and James Hall; sister, Susan Rowan; mother-in-law, Brenda Dawkins; her beloved furry children, her cats: Paisley, Helen, Mars, and Sage; some very special nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Amanda’s life will be held 3pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dawkins family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.