Pair of University wrestlers finish as AAA state runner-ups

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After two days of competition in Huntington, University is coming home with a pair of state runner-ups.

At 132, freshman Luca Felix fell to Washington’s Ethan Hardy by a 1-0 decision. At 138, Dom Parker dropped a 6-3 decision to Parkersburg’s South’s Brayden Johnson.

University placed 5th as a team at 119 points. Buckhannon Upshur finished 7th with 84.5

Hawks finish 5th in the state with 6 place winners:

Luca Felix-State runner up 132 lbs.

Dom Parker-State runner up 138 lbs.

Dakota Hagedorn-3rd place 170 lbs.

Elijah Wellings-Osha-4th place 160 lbs.

Mason Pauley-5th place 145 lbs

Corbin Turney-5th place 285 lbs



WV States 2021 — UHSWrestling (@UHSWrestlingWV) April 21, 2021

