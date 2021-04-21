Advertisement

Pair of University wrestlers finish as AAA state runner-ups

Felix & Parker
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After two days of competition in Huntington, University is coming home with a pair of state runner-ups.

At 132, freshman Luca Felix fell to Washington’s Ethan Hardy by a 1-0 decision. At 138, Dom Parker dropped a 6-3 decision to Parkersburg’s South’s Brayden Johnson.

University placed 5th as a team at 119 points. Buckhannon Upshur finished 7th with 84.5

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

Latest News

Laynie Bersford
Fairmont Senior downs Lincoln to advance to AAA state tournament
LC
Lewis County punches ticket to first state tournament since 2003
MHS
Morgantown places runner-up at state meet, BU’s Vincent breaks two state records
Bridgeport boys swimming
Bridgeport Runner-Up, RCB Third at Boys State Swimming Championships