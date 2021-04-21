Pair of University wrestlers finish as AAA state runner-ups
Felix & Parker
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After two days of competition in Huntington, University is coming home with a pair of state runner-ups.
At 132, freshman Luca Felix fell to Washington’s Ethan Hardy by a 1-0 decision. At 138, Dom Parker dropped a 6-3 decision to Parkersburg’s South’s Brayden Johnson.
University placed 5th as a team at 119 points. Buckhannon Upshur finished 7th with 84.5
