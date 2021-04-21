Pet Helpers: Boone

You can call me Boone, Boonie-Boy, or your best friend! He will love you forever if you give him a chance.

He was literally thrown out of a van but some kind folks saw and rescued him. These nice people at Pet Helpers took him in to foster, had him updated on vaccines, neutered, microchipped and his nasty rear dew claws removed. He tested positive for Lyme but is on his last week of meds (doxycycline) for it.

He’s a happy, loving fella about 2 years old weighing 30 pounds. he does great with small dogs, but needs a week or so to trust bigger doggos, then it’s happy playtime. Inside cats are his friends, but he likes to chase outside cats. He loves all humans of all ages.

He’s crate trained and house trained. He’s eating Iams Minichunks and his fur is getting softer by the day and his dry skin is not very flaky anymore. He really needs his own people to love forever, someone who won’t desert him or throw him out..

Go to this link to complete an adoption application for BOONE... https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/ His adoption fee is 150.00 he is being fostered in Fairmont WV.

