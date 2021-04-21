Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Boone

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You can call me Boone, Boonie-Boy, or your best friend! He will love you forever if you give him a chance.

He was literally thrown out of a van but some kind folks saw and rescued him. These nice people at Pet Helpers took him in to foster, had him updated on vaccines, neutered, microchipped and his nasty rear dew claws removed. He tested positive for Lyme but is on his last week of meds (doxycycline) for it.

He’s a happy, loving fella about 2 years old weighing 30 pounds. he does great with small dogs, but needs a week or so to trust bigger doggos, then it’s happy playtime. Inside cats are his friends, but he likes to chase outside cats. He loves all humans of all ages.

He’s crate trained and house trained. He’s eating Iams Minichunks and his fur is getting softer by the day and his dry skin is not very flaky anymore. He really needs his own people to love forever, someone who won’t desert him or throw him out..

Go to this link to complete an adoption application for BOONE... https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/ His adoption fee is 150.00 he is being fostered in Fairmont WV.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others

Latest News

Infrastructure Plan
Congress reviewing president’s infrastructure plan
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021
Pet Helpers: Boone
Pet Helpers: Boone
Infrastructure Plan
Infrastructure Plan