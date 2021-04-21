Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man is facing a strangulation charge after allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness.

Early Wednesday morning, an officer with with the Philippi Police Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a possible domestic battery at a house on Boyles Street in Philippi.

The officers spoke to the victim who said Tony Edwin Thomas showed up to the house and woke her up while yelling at her. Thomas, 31, then allegedly threw her to the ground, pulled her hair, and struck her multiple times. The victim says he then grabbed her by the neck with both hands and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Officers say they observed and photographed marks on the victim’s neck that corroborated her story. While speaking with the victim, police say Thomas drove by and police were able to follow him and take him into custody.

During an interview with police, Thomas allegedly stated that he was at the house and got into a fight with the victim. He said they were arguing and she scratched his face and then hit him in the head with a Co2 BB Pistol, according to the criminal complaint. Thomas allegedly said he then grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her on the bed.

Officials say they charged Thomas with strangulation based on the evidence. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.