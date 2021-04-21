Advertisement

Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness

Tony Edwin Thomas
Tony Edwin Thomas(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man is facing a strangulation charge after allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness.

Early Wednesday morning, an officer with with the Philippi Police Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a possible domestic battery at a house on Boyles Street in Philippi.

The officers spoke to the victim who said Tony Edwin Thomas showed up to the house and woke her up while yelling at her. Thomas, 31, then allegedly threw her to the ground, pulled her hair, and struck her multiple times. The victim says he then grabbed her by the neck with both hands and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Officers say they observed and photographed marks on the victim’s neck that corroborated her story. While speaking with the victim, police say Thomas drove by and police were able to follow him and take him into custody.

During an interview with police, Thomas allegedly stated that he was at the house and got into a fight with the victim. He said they were arguing and she scratched his face and then hit him in the head with a Co2 BB Pistol, according to the criminal complaint. Thomas allegedly said he then grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her on the bed.

Officials say they charged Thomas with strangulation based on the evidence. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

Latest News

TastyTuesday: Mountaineer Grille
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
United Way Wednesday
United Way Wednesday: April 21