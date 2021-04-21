Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported

Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg on Wednesday morning.

James Murphy, 60, was taken into custody shortly after he reportedly fired a weapon at a GoMart on S. Chestnut Street, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Kiddy. Murphy has been charged with wanton endangerment.

No injures were reported, but the Chief says a vehicle tire was shot.

Chief Kiddy says there is no public threat.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

Latest News

Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
TastyTuesday: Mountaineer Grille
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement
City of Clarksburg holds first Chat with Code Enforcement