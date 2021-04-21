Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg on Wednesday morning.

James Murphy, 60, was taken into custody shortly after he reportedly fired a weapon at a GoMart on S. Chestnut Street, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Kiddy. Murphy has been charged with wanton endangerment.

No injures were reported, but the Chief says a vehicle tire was shot.

Chief Kiddy says there is no public threat.

