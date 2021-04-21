Richard Lee “Dick” Macheca, 77, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 29, 1943, a son of the late Nicholas and Jeanette Rasmussen Macheca.He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lou (Phillips) Macheca, whom he married September 16, 1977.Also surviving are their children, Debi Macheca of Kansas, Dawn Macheca Gonzalez and her husband David of Kansas, Richard Macheca and his companion Michelle of Kansas, Donald Macheca and his wife Erica of Beverly, MA, Philip Macheca and his wife Karyn of MI, and Amy Cottrill of Grafton; one son-in-law Reed Avery of Morgantown; and 20 grandchildren. Dick is also survived by one brother Nick Macheca of IL and two sisters, Gloria Pittman and Kristine Kelley, both of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Macheca, and a daughter, Tina Marie Avery.Dick was a Spring Maker for many types of machinery for over 50 years before his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting when he could and enjoyed bird watching. He was known for his great sense of humor. He was a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church.Condolences to the Macheca Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport from 2 to 6 pm Friday, April 23, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 6 pm Friday following the visitation with Rev. Dr. C. Michael Hopkins officiating.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

