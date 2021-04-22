Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 22nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today begin to recover slightly, rising into the upper 40s. We also have a chance for some afternoon rain showers and strong winds gusting up to 30 miles an hour between lunch and dinner. Temperatures again fall to the freezing mark overnight, so make sure to keep your plants indoors. On Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures continue to rise into the upper 50s. We make it back into the 60s on Saturday, but the warmer temperatures bring rain. We will see lots of rainfall throughout the entire day on Saturday, beginning in the late morning. The rainfall continues overnight and into Sunday morning, when it finally begins to taper off. Highs will sit right around 60° on Sunday, as our skies begin to dry out. Then, our temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday, with much more sunshine. On Tuesday, we rise all the way up to about 80°, for a warm, calm, and sunny spring day

Today: Starting to warm back up, with rain in the afternoon. High: 50.

Tonight: Drying up temperatures drop below freezing. Low: 31.

Friday: Warmer but mostly cloudy. High: 60.

Saturday: Higher temperatures, but rain through the entire day. High: 60.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.