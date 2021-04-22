Dannie Dwayne Newman

Dannie was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He was born on December 5, 1952 and left this realm on February 12, 2021 to be with his loved ones and his heavenly father. Dannie was a kind, honest and stubborn man. He loved to entertain his friends with his fine food and outrageous stories. His favorite hobby was to listen to his extensive record collection. Janis Joplin and Joni Mitchell being at the top of his list. How many times the phone would ring with an invitation to his friends for an evening of serenades of his favorite crooners. He loved the West Virginia Mountaineers and never missed a game. Dannie was a faithful caregiver to his mother and a trusted friend and a defender of the broken. His most cherished possessions were his animals, his little dog, Nikki and his beautiful cats, Sara and Bella. Dannie graduated in 1970 from Lumberport High School and in 1971 from Virginia Computer College. He worked for the National Weather Service and Department of Veterans Affairs with 25 years of dedicated service to the United States Government. He was a gifted dancer and appeared in the Italian Heritage Festival with his former dance teacher Romana Rose. Dannie accepted his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and now he is dancing on the streets of gold. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Newman and his much-loved twin aunts Ruth and Ruby Swiger. Dannie is survived by his brother Gene Newman, his sister-in-law Carol and two nephews William and Travis Newman of Fairbanks, Alaska, his faithful caregivers Ed and Patty Swiger, several cousins and friends. We especially want to thank the Amedisys Hospice and their dedicated medical staff. A memorial service will be held in celebration of his life on Sunday afternoon, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Life Builders Fellowship, Grace Pointe Drive, Bridgeport. WV. Take the 117 Exit (Anmore), go to the old Union Carbon Plant, turn left, travel one mile, turn left on Grace Pointe Drive and then right at first road. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

