Doddridge County falls to Madonna in Class A Region I final, 53-49

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a valiant comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Madonna had the last laugh as the Blue Dons knock off Doddridge, 53-49 to advance to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs season comes to an end.

Abby McDonough led Doddridge with a game-high 15 points and Laurel McCombs added 13.

Vanna Alatis paced the Blue Dons with 14 points and Jazzy Melnyk had 12, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

FINAL: Madonna 53, Doddridge 49

The Blue Dons are heading to the Class A state tournament. #wvgirlsbb @RMetzgerWTOV9 pic.twitter.com/bdwn7UO9Sm — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.