Doddridge County falls to Madonna in Class A Region I final, 53-49
Blue Dons are heading to the state tournament
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a valiant comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Madonna had the last laugh as the Blue Dons knock off Doddridge, 53-49 to advance to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs season comes to an end.
Abby McDonough led Doddridge with a game-high 15 points and Laurel McCombs added 13.
Vanna Alatis paced the Blue Dons with 14 points and Jazzy Melnyk had 12, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.