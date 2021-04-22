Advertisement

Doddridge County falls to Madonna in Class A Region I final, 53-49

Blue Dons are heading to the state tournament
DC
DC(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a valiant comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Madonna had the last laugh as the Blue Dons knock off Doddridge, 53-49 to advance to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs season comes to an end.

Abby McDonough led Doddridge with a game-high 15 points and Laurel McCombs added 13.

Vanna Alatis paced the Blue Dons with 14 points and Jazzy Melnyk had 12, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

