BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the game tied at 55, Justin Spiker tapped in a lay in at the buzzer to propel Grafton over Notre Dame, 57-55.

Ryan Maier had 18 points for Grafton & Kaden Delaney added 15.

Jaidyn West paced the Irish with 16 points and Wade Britton added 15.

