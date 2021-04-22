Advertisement

Home demolition efforts underway in Fairmont

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont city council discussed the city’s derelict home demolition efforts at a Tuesday work session.

Under the city’s process now, code enforcement goes out and if they see a bad building, they put out a code notice.

They give the person responsible a code notice saying they have a certain number of days to put the property into compliance.

Mayor Tom Mainella said he wants to target houses in older neighborhoods that haven’t been kept up for years.

“What we want to see stepped up is the city going in to houses that haven’t been lived in for 50 years,” said Mainella.

Shae strait, Fairmont’s city planner, said the city is on track to demolish 15 derelict homes this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 426 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

Animal friends of Barbour County is teaming up with the largest no-kill animal organization in...
Animal Friends of Barbour County help with life-saving pet adoption
Mural dedication hopes to revitalize downtown Fairmont, West Virginia.
Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city
Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city
M.O.R.E
M.O.R.E steps up to help families that lost homes to fire on Easter