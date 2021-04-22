Home demolition efforts underway in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont city council discussed the city’s derelict home demolition efforts at a Tuesday work session.

Under the city’s process now, code enforcement goes out and if they see a bad building, they put out a code notice.

They give the person responsible a code notice saying they have a certain number of days to put the property into compliance.

Mayor Tom Mainella said he wants to target houses in older neighborhoods that haven’t been kept up for years.

“What we want to see stepped up is the city going in to houses that haven’t been lived in for 50 years,” said Mainella.

Shae strait, Fairmont’s city planner, said the city is on track to demolish 15 derelict homes this year.

