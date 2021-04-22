Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days were nice, but tonight, we’re going to see some late-April cold. A large cold front moved in this morning, bringing rain and snow showers and chilly temperatures. Tonight, lows will be in the mid-20s to low-30s. This means plants and outdoor pipes will suffer damage from the cold temperatures. As a result, the NWS office in Charleston has us under a Freeze Warning until 10 AM tomorrow. Make sure your pipes are protected from the cold, and to take any plants you own inside if you can. A few isolated snow showers will stick around as well, and combined with the cold temperatures, some roads could freeze over. Give yourself some extra time when traveling on those roads. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm up into the 40s, before a weak disturbance brings a few scattered showers into WV, so you might want to take an umbrella and take it slow on those roads just in case. After that, frost forms again tomorrow night, threatening plants and pipes once again, so a Freeze Watch will be in effect tomorrow night. Then we warm up to the 50s for Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Over the weekend, we’ll see some more seasonable temperatures, before a low-pressure system moves into WV. Plenty of rain showers will move in over the weekend, so you’ll definitely want an umbrella. Things finally settle down Sunday night.

Tonight: We got a case of the Late-April chills tonight, as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. This will threaten plants, as well as outdoor plumbing, so keep your pipes and plants protected. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds, with a chance for snow showers. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Still much cooler-than-average, with mostly cloudy skies. A few afternoon scattered showers are possible, before high-pressure brings more cold, dry air in tomorrow night. High: 44.

Friday: Slightly warmer temperatures move in, with more sunshine as well. We’ll see much better weather, in other words. High: 54.

Saturday: We have a dry but cloudy start to the day. Over the afternoon and evening hours, rain showers move in, so definitely bring an umbrella and give yourself some extra time on those roads, just in case. High: 63.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.