Juanita Jean Gower Moore, 88, of Meadland Road, Bridgeport passed away on Thursday April 22, 2021.She was born in Lantz, WV on October 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Gower, Sr. and Sally Pearl Summerfield Gower.She was married to Kenney Lee Moore, Sr. on June 22, 1952, who preceded her in death on January 15, 2015.Surviving are two sons, Kenney L. Moore, Jr. and his wife Janet of Hedgesville, and Mark Moore and his wife Carol J. of Grafton; five grandchildren, Jason Hertenstein and his wife Carla, Jesse Moore and his wife Elizabeth, Erika Dempsey and her husband Corwyn, Jacob Moore and Joshua Moore; four great grandchildren, Victoria and Adriana Hertenstein, and Walden and Beatrice Dempsey; and one brother, Elmer Eugene Gower, Jr. of Gassaway.She was also preceded in death by one sister, Hilda Ilene Beamer.Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and a retired Dental Receptionist. She was Baptist by faith.In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Moore will be cremated. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ray McMullen officiating. Private inurnment will be held in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

