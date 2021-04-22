Advertisement

Juanita Jean Gower Moore

Juanita Jean Gower Moore
Juanita Jean Gower Moore(Juanita Jean Gower Moore)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Juanita Jean Gower Moore, 88, of Meadland Road, Bridgeport passed away on Thursday April 22, 2021.She was born in Lantz, WV on October 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Gower, Sr. and Sally Pearl Summerfield Gower.She was married to Kenney Lee Moore, Sr. on June 22, 1952, who preceded her in death on January 15, 2015.Surviving are two sons, Kenney L. Moore, Jr. and his wife Janet of Hedgesville, and Mark Moore and his wife Carol J. of Grafton; five grandchildren, Jason Hertenstein and his wife Carla, Jesse Moore and his wife Elizabeth, Erika Dempsey and her husband Corwyn, Jacob Moore and Joshua Moore; four great grandchildren, Victoria and Adriana Hertenstein, and Walden and Beatrice Dempsey; and one brother, Elmer Eugene Gower, Jr. of Gassaway.She was also preceded in death by one sister, Hilda Ilene Beamer.Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and a retired Dental Receptionist.  She was Baptist by faith.In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Moore will be cremated.  Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ray McMullen officiating.  Private inurnment will be held in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism
Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

Dannie Dwayne Newman
Dannie Dwayne Newman
Demolition efforts underway in Fairmont
Home demolition efforts underway in Fairmont
Richard Lee “Dick” Macheca
Richard Lee “Dick” Macheca
Mrs. Amanda Leah (Hall) Dawkins
Mrs. Amanda Leah (Hall) Dawkins