Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian

CLARKSBURG, WV (WDTV) - It took less than an hour for a jury to find Michelle Boggs guilty in the death of her grandson. Upon sentencing, her charge carries 15 years to life in prison.

According to Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano, Boggs will be required to serve a minimum of 15 years before parole eligibility. She is one of three charged with ‘death of child by parent guardian or custodian’ after five-year-old Keaton Boggs died from multiple injuries.

In her testimony, Boggs stated that after her son (Keaton’s father) died, she was incapable of taking care of Keaton by herself. She said Keaton therefore stayed with Chasity Wodzinski who is also being charged, and Peter Wodzinski who was found guilty in this case. During this time, Boggs stayed with friends in the area to work on getting better so that she would be able to care for Keaton fully on her own.

Boggs suggested that she didn’t suspect Keaton was experiencing abuse. However, she did state that Keaton always wore long sleeve shirts, pants, and socks because he always claimed to be cold, so she never saw any physical marks on him. She admitted that she did see some facial injuries, but she was always told what had caused them.

In court, Boggs also stated that the day Keaton was taken to the hospital was the most injured she had ever seen his face look, and only became aware of the additional bruising when she saw photos in court.

Peter J. Wodzinski Jr. was found guilty in March. The jury in his case deliberated for about 25 minutes.

