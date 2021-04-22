Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! An unseasonably cold day today with temperatures for many of us in the upper 20′s to start. This afternoon warmed up, but with those gusty winds, it made us feel about 5-10 degrees cooler because of wind chill. We also saw a few snow showers out there even with temperatures in the 40′s. For the rest of the evening, a few showers or snow showers could be seen, but it won’t be a factor for any accumulation. Tonight will be another cold night and the National Weather Service has again issued Freeze Warnings beginning at 1 am on Friday through 9 am. Temperatures high 20′s and above will be our start of the morning, with clear skies and a nice sunrise. Temperatures will also rise fast through Friday and we could see close to 60F as our max. The beginning of the weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions, but there will be a storm moving through later in the day and into Sunday bringing anywhere from ½” to 1″ of rain for some. And as we start next week, look for a sunny Monday and 70.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and possible frost: Low: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy then late showers: High 65

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 62

