Locals come together for Earth Day at Elkins City Park

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Locals came together for Earth Day Thursday.

The celebration was held at the Elkins City Park. Students from Davis & Elkins College measured trees and took pictures of the 10 biggest trees on campus. Professor of Environmental Science Crystal Krause says her students are trying to encourage the community to avoid plastic as much as possible.

She said, “we’re coming together to celebrate but to educate to learn more about the environmental problems and what we can do in our daily lives to help solve those problems.”

The professor says the biggest tree one of her students found was over 100 feet tall.

