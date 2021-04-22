Advertisement

Morgantown Heading Back to States After Beating B-U, 51-24 in Region I Finals

Mohigans secure No. 4 seed in Class AAAA State Tournament
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown girls basketball(WDTV)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown is heading back to the state tournament after beating Buckhannon-Upshur, 51-24 in the Class AAAA Region I Finals.

Kaitlyn Ammons scored a game-high 17 points for the Mohigans. Cat Wassick added 13 points.

Kenna Maxwell paced the Buccaneers with nine points. Shelby McDaniels had eight.

MHS clinches the No. 4 seed in the Class AAAA State Tournament and will play No. 5 Wheeling Park in the first round next Thursday at 9 p.m.

