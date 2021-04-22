Advertisement

The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 400 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

It brings the total count to 150,288.

A total of 690,057 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 529,085 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,808.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Morgan County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Boone County.

“We remember all loved ones who have been lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

In our area, free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour and Richie Counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 136 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 426 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Forecast 4 22 2021
Anna Hamelin Forecast 4 22 2021
Demolition efforts underway in Fairmont
Fairmont demolition effort
Roads
Congress reviewing president’s infrastructure plan
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 21, 2021