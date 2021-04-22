Two United Ways join forces to become Tygart Valley United Way

TYGART VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two local United Way organizations are joining forces to become the Tygart Valley United Way.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and the United Way of Randolph County announced the merger Thursday morning. It will serve Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker Counties.

The two agencies bring over $635,000 in yearly campaign funds. That money supports over 40 regional partner agencies. Board Chair for the Randolph County United Way Gary Clay says it will also solidify the organization as a regional leader. “I’m extremely excited about, as they see new things coming, they’ll know it’s because of the Tygart Valley United Way now.”

You can visit their new website for more information at TVUnited way.Org.

