Wheeling Park outmuscles University in Region final, 58-37

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Behind a game-high 19 points from Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park rolled past University 58-37 in the Class AAAA Region I Finals to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

Garrison made five threes in the game. Isabella Abernathy added 13 points for the Lady Patriots.

Eden Gibson paced the Hawks with nine points. Ella Simpson chipped in eight.

Wheeling Park clinches the No. 5 seed in the Class AAAA State Tournament and will face No. 4 Morgantown next Thursday in the first round at 9 p.m.

