Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, April 22

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
John Halterman:  People will ask me, what type of life insurance is better, term insurance or permanent insurance?  Well, I hear all the time that people will say, you gotta build cash value.  But I gotta tell you, there’s no right or wrong, it just depends on your situation.  The one thing I will say before you worry about what’s the appropriate type of insurance, the very first thing you need to be concerned about is do I have adequate protection.  As an example, when you’re a young person, and you can’t afford a home, well, you don’t just move into a shelter until you get one.  What you do is you rent a home.  Well, that’s the same concept with term insurance.  You gotta first calculate exactly how much insurance you need.  And you gotta look at things such as, how much do I want to replace for my family at death.  Is there any debt I need to pay off?  Is there an education fund?  Lots of factors.  Then go get the amount of insurance you need.  And if you can’t afford permanent, that’s ok.  Get the term.  Get the adequate coverage.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

