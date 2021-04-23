Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 23rd, 2021

Weekend rain!
7 Day
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise up towards 60°, although we see some cloud cover around 1 in the afternoon. However, the morning and evening will be much more clear, so we will have a chance to see some sunshine then. On Saturday, temperatures continue to rise, especially as a new low pressure system advects some warm air into our region. However, this also means that some rain will make its way in, beginning in the later hours of the morning on Saturday. The rain continues through the entire day and night, finally tapering off on Sunday morning. Then, the sun is able to come out and warm us up to 60° in the afternoon, with some strong wind gusts around 20 miles per hour also pushing through. On Monday, we approach 70°, with plenty of sunshine all day long. On Tuesday, we approach 80°, with potential for some clouds to be moving in during the afternoon. We will stay in the 80s on Wednesday, but we’ll see a couple more clouds. However, it will still be very warm and fairly sunny. Enjoy the gorgeous start to next week, and don’t forget to bring your umbrella out for the weekend!

Today: Peeks of sun through the cloud cover, dry. High: 59.

Tonight: Back into the 30s, but this will be the last time for a while! Low: 38.

Saturday: Higher temperatures, but rain begins in the late morning. High: 65.

Sunday: Clouds decreasing through the day. High: 62.

