Barbara Louise Miller, 71, of Weston, gained her angel wings and left this Earth to start her journey into Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She fought a courageous fight after surviving a massive heart attack and passed in the comfort of her home. She was born in Weston on August 28, 1949, the eldest daughter of the late Arnold Glenn and Geraldine Riffle Heater. In addition to her parents, Barbara was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one son, Donnie Shock; and four siblings: Robert “Bob” Heater, Larry “Noodle” Heater, Arnold Glenn Heater Jr., and Linda Carol Heater. Forever cherishing their memories of Barbara are two sons: Larry Steven Forinash and wife, Jennifer, of Clarksburg, and Travis Dewayne Miller of Greenbrier County; close friend and former daughter-in-law, Ashley Miller of Greenbrier County; three grandchildren: Avery Miller, Hudson Miller, and Kandyce Forinash; former spouse and close friend, Craig Miller of Weston; ten siblings: Gary Heater and wife, Debi, Donnie Heater, Danny Heater, Vickie Heater, Beverly Lipps and husband, David, Tammy McDonald and husband, Mac, Bruce Heater and wife, Noreene, Greg Heater, Billy Heater, and Jeff Heater all of Weston; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1967, Barbara pursued her dreams of becoming a Psychologist. She began at Glenville State College where she obtained a Bachelor Degree in Psychology and continued at West Virginia University where she graduated with a Master Degree in Psychology. Barbara spent over 30 years at the Weston State Hospital where she put her degree to good use. After retirement, Barbara worked part time at Sheetz in Weston for twelve years. She was a member of the Bendale United Methodist and lived her life by the word of God. Barbara read her Bible often and led by example by donating her free time to many organizations including, Our Neighbor, Lewis County Senior Center, and the Bendale United Methodist Church. Barbara cherished her family and loved every moment she could spend with them. Whether it was the yearly family cookout, or some one-on-one time with her children and grandchildren, Barbara always had a smile on her face. She will be missed greatly “She Fought a Good Fight, She Finished her Course, She Kept the Faith.” Due to the Statewide Restrictions with COVID-19, masks are Required indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Barbara Louise Miller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

