Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Keener Continues Dominance at State Swim Meet

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
Randy Keener
Randy Keener(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior swimmer Randy Keener has been named the Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

He took home two individual state titles and was a part of two state champion relay teams Tuesday. Keener won the 200 individual medley at 1:53.99 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.99.

He also helped BHS to a state record in the 200 medley relay at 1:36.49. Keener also was a part of the state champion 400 freestyle relay which bested the field by six seconds at 3:19.52.

Keener credits his success in swimming to his hard work and love for the sport.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

Russ Collett
Collett Steps Down as Philip Barbour Football Head Coach
Neal Brown
WVU Extends Brown’s Contract Two Years Through 2026
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown Heading Back to States After Beating B-U, 51-24 in Region I Finals
University Park
Wheeling Park outmuscles University in Region final, 58-37