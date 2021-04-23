Bridgeport’s Keener Continues Dominance at State Swim Meet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior swimmer Randy Keener has been named the Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

He took home two individual state titles and was a part of two state champion relay teams Tuesday. Keener won the 200 individual medley at 1:53.99 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.99.

He also helped BHS to a state record in the 200 medley relay at 1:36.49. Keener also was a part of the state champion 400 freestyle relay which bested the field by six seconds at 3:19.52.

Keener credits his success in swimming to his hard work and love for the sport.

