Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Coronavirus in West Virginia
The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 405 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths in WV
LIVE: CDC advisers on J&J vaccine
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting