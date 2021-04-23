Advertisement

Collett Steps Down as Philip Barbour Football Head Coach

Led Colts from 2017-2020
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Russ Collett has stepped down as head coach of the Philip Barbour football team.

Collett led the Colts from 2017-2020 and guided them to the postseason in 2017. He also served as the head coach of Tygarts Valley football from 2002-2005. He led the Bulldogs to the playoffs in 2005.

Additionally, Collett is stepping away as principal of Philip Barbour High School. He has recently accepted a new job as the Director of Facilities/Transportation and Safe Schools Coordinator for Barbour County Schools.

