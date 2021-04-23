Advertisement

COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Agency Director Rochelle Walensky announced the recommendation during an update on the pandemic at a White House briefing. She noted that a CDC study published this week found no safety concerns with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given during the third trimester of pregnancy.

’'We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby,’' Walensky said.

Her recommendation seems to go farther than advice on CDC’s website, which says the vaccines are unlikely to pose a safety risk during pregnancy but doesn’t flat-out recommend the shots.

The new study is based on reports from pregnant women who got shots soon after the vaccines became available. The researchers called for more data, including from vaccination earlier in pregnancy.

COVID-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy, raising risks for complications and even death.

Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19 vaccination studies although there is limited safety data on some who became pregnant after enrolling.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— White House says the US will help India with surging virus cases

— EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca, too

— EXPLAINER: What does Japan’s virus state of emergency mean?

— Jill Biden to visit tribal school teaching remotely in Arizona

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Coronavirus in West Virginia
The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies