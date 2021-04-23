Advertisement

Elkins-Randolph County Public Library receives $3,000 grant

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins-Randolph County Public Library received a $3,000 grant last week and will go toward a podcast booth.

It was selected as a recipient of the libraries transforming communities: focus on small and rural libraries grant.

The grant is awarded to libraries for innovative community engagement projects.

Director Stephanie Murphy says this new booth will continue the library’s work on literacy and access.

“We talked a lot about something we can use to help the community communicate with each a little bit better to their needs better,” said Murphy.

Equipment for the podcast booth is expected to be installed before the new school year.

