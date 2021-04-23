Health officials report 405 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 405 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

It brings the total count to 150,693.

A total of 694,200 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 543,654 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The DHHR also reports 5 COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2813.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and a 72-year old male from Wyoming County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in:

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,362), Berkeley (11,802), Boone (1,908), Braxton (884), Brooke (2,134), Cabell (8,668), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (556), Fayette (3,311), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,243), Greenbrier (2,673), Hampshire (1,735), Hancock (2,725), Hardy (1,455), Harrison (5,481), Jackson (1,944), Jefferson (4,409), Kanawha (14,305), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,407), Logan (3,016), Marion (4,215), Marshall (3,307), Mason (1,944), McDowell (1,513), Mercer (4,604), Mineral (2,785), Mingo (2,446), Monongalia (8,999), Monroe (1,084), Morgan (1,098), Nicholas (1,538), Ohio (4,075), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,825), Putnam (4,866), Raleigh (6,331), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (669), Roane (589), Summers (774), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (674), Upshur (1,828), Wayne (2,831), Webster (457), Wetzel (1,238), Wirt (384), Wood (7,608), Wyoming (1,943).

