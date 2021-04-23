Advertisement

Health officials report 405 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths in WV

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 405 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

It brings the total count to 150,693.

A total of 694,200 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 543,654 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The DHHR also reports 5 COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2813.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and a 72-year old male from Wyoming County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in:

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,362), Berkeley (11,802), Boone (1,908), Braxton (884), Brooke (2,134), Cabell (8,668), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (556), Fayette (3,311), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,243), Greenbrier (2,673), Hampshire (1,735), Hancock (2,725), Hardy (1,455), Harrison (5,481), Jackson (1,944), Jefferson (4,409), Kanawha (14,305), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,407), Logan (3,016), Marion (4,215), Marshall (3,307), Mason (1,944), McDowell (1,513), Mercer (4,604), Mineral (2,785), Mingo (2,446), Monongalia (8,999), Monroe (1,084), Morgan (1,098), Nicholas (1,538), Ohio (4,075), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,825), Putnam (4,866), Raleigh (6,331), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (669), Roane (589), Summers (774), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (674), Upshur (1,828), Wayne (2,831), Webster (457), Wetzel (1,238), Wirt (384), Wood (7,608), Wyoming (1,943).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Coronavirus in West Virginia
The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 12 PM
Monongalia County Health Department executive director Dr. Lee Smith (right), helps Dr. Dan...
Under-funded by lawmakers, WV health departments will now lose authority, too
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 6 AM
Elkins-Randolph County Public Library received a $3,000 grant last week and will go toward a...
Library grant