Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be another chilly night, as a cold air mass continues hanging around in West Virginia. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, as a high-pressure system brings drier air into WV. This will cause temperatures to drop into the upper-20s and low-30s tonight, which means that, once again, plants and outdoor plumbing could suffer damage from the cold. Thus, a Freeze Warnings will be in effect until 9 AM tomorrow. Keep your pipes covered and protected from the cold, and take your plants inside if possible. The weather improves on Friday, as warmer air brings highs in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, however. Heading into the weekend, a low-pressure system brings plenty of rain showers into the area. These rain showers stick around until Sunday morning, so definitely keep an umbrella with you over the weekend. Heading into next week, we start out with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the warmer-than-average 70s and 80s. Later in the week, more rain pushes in.

Tonight: Another cold night tonight, with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Definitely grab a coat if you’re heading out, and keep an eye on your outdoor crops and plumbing. On the bright side, we’ll be dry. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: More clouds roll into our area, giving us a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be much warmer than the past few days, although still below-average. High: 59.

Saturday: Expect cloudy conditions for the morning and afternoon. By late-afternoon, rain showers move into the area, and they stick around until the late-overnight hours. High: 65.

Sunday: Only a few showers are left by Sunday morning, and by the afternoon, we’ll see cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but skies will begin clearing in the evening and overnight hours. High: 62.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.