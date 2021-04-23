Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was yet another cloudy day. On the bright side, we were warmer than yesterday, with highs in the 50s. This comes as yesterday’s cold air mass moves eastward, taking the chilly air with it. Tonight will be uneventful, with the only issue being those lows in the upper-30s, so a light coat might be needed. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly clear skies. We then warm up into the 60s for tomorrow afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. After 4 PM, a low-pressure system brings plenty of rain showers into our region. Some rain showers might be heavy at times, so as always with these systems, keep an umbrella with you and take it slow on those roads if you need to. By the time it leaves, we’ll see about 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain. The rain leaves Sunday morning, and by the afternoon, barring a few mountain showers, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Next week brings fantastic temperatures, with highs in the 60s for Monday and the upper-70s on Tuesday. Later in the week, we break 80, before rain moves in on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: We’re going to be dry tonight, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer than yesterday, with lows in the upper-30s. A light coat is all that is needed tonight. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: More seasonable temperatures expected, but skies will be mostly cloudy. After 4 PM, a low-pressure system brings plenty of rain showers into WV, so grab an umbrella with you tomorrow night. High: 62.

Sunday: The rain leaves in the morning hours. Barring a few mountain showers, expect mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. High: 60.

Monday: The work week starts out with fantastic conditions, with highs in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. High: 66.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.