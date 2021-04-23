Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 23, 2021

Today Was Cloudy But Mild Compared To The Past Few Days, And Over The Weekend, We’ll See Rain and More Seasonable Temperatures!
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 5 PM, April 23, 2021.
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 5 PM, April 23, 2021.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was yet another cloudy day. On the bright side, we were warmer than yesterday, with highs in the 50s. This comes as yesterday’s cold air mass moves eastward, taking the chilly air with it. Tonight will be uneventful, with the only issue being those lows in the upper-30s, so a light coat might be needed. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly clear skies. We then warm up into the 60s for tomorrow afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. After 4 PM, a low-pressure system brings plenty of rain showers into our region. Some rain showers might be heavy at times, so as always with these systems, keep an umbrella with you and take it slow on those roads if you need to. By the time it leaves, we’ll see about 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain. The rain leaves Sunday morning, and by the afternoon, barring a few mountain showers, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Next week brings fantastic temperatures, with highs in the 60s for Monday and the upper-70s on Tuesday. Later in the week, we break 80, before rain moves in on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: We’re going to be dry tonight, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer than yesterday, with lows in the upper-30s. A light coat is all that is needed tonight. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: More seasonable temperatures expected, but skies will be mostly cloudy. After 4 PM, a low-pressure system brings plenty of rain showers into WV, so grab an umbrella with you tomorrow night. High: 62.

Sunday: The rain leaves in the morning hours. Barring a few mountain showers, expect mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. High: 60.

Monday: The work week starts out with fantastic conditions, with highs in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. High: 66.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Coronavirus in West Virginia
The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

Latest News

7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 23rd, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 12 PM
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 23rd, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 23 2021 6 AM