Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Kathryn Faye Gregory Lewis, 71, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the United Hospital Center. Mrs. Lewis was born in Clarksburg, WV on May 21, 1949, a daughter of the late Norris and Wilma Ammerman Gregory. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lewis, who passed away in September of 1997. They were married in August of 1967. Kathryn is survived by her two sons, Jeffery Lewis of West Milford and Steve Lewis and wife Kellie of Johnstown; two grandsons, Duane Lewis and wife Jennifer and Joshua Simons; one great-granddaughter, Bristol Lewis; two brothers, Ralph Gregory of TX, and Larry Gregory of OH; one sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Gragg of Summit Park; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Welch. Kathryn was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1967. She retired from Target. She was most dedicated to her family and loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a former member of Johnstown United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm where a service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Owens presiding. Interment will follow in the Johnstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

