Pantry Plus More hopes to get more people vaccinated with new effort

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The efforts to get West Virginians vaccinated continues and now a food pantry is hoping to help.

“We have got to get all those that are wanting a vaccine that say it’s inconvenient, all the children that are out there that absolutely someway need to be educated better and their parents and loved ones need to be educated better about the dangers of them not taking the vaccine,” Governor Jim Justice stated during his covid-19 briefing on Friday.

With the governor working to continue covid-19 vaccine efforts, Pantry Plus More out of Monongalia County is working to be a part of that solution.

“We came up with the idea to try to do some outreach for the covid vaccine,” the pantry’s vice president, Micah Weglinski said.

Now families that come to pick up their weekly food boxes on Saturday, they can also get vaccinated right at their own convenience.

“The one thing that’s nice is we have some people who aren’t able to have good transportation to get them to another clinic or people who may have mobility issues, so this idea of being able to do a drive-thru health clinic is really nice,” Weglinski said.

The pantry partnered with the Monongalia County Health Department to provide 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is in hopes of getting younger people and their families vaccinated as the pantry caters to those within the Monongalia County school system.

“We’ve really been able to develop trust with our clients, with our families and with people in our community, so I hope that trust can be extended to this vaccine because it is something new and everything is new,” Weglinski said. “The quickest way we can get back to whatever normal is, is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and to continue wearing our masks.”

Those wishing to get vaccinated can visit the pantry location at 9 Rousch Drive in Morgantown beginning at 9:30 until noon on Saturday April 24.

