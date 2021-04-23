Three Local Wrestlers Win Class AA/A State Titles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three North Central West Virginia wrestlers are coming home from Huntington with hardware.

Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones defeated North Marion’s Brody Hess via second round pin at 120 to secure his first state title. East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers did the same at 138 beating Point Pleasant’s Mackandle Freeman, 3-0. He became the first wrestler from EFHS to win four state titles in four different weight classes. At 195, Braxton County’s Logan Conley defeated Oak Glen’s Kyle O’Connor, 4-1 to earn his first state crown as a senior.

Elkins freshman Gavin Boland was the runner-up at 106 as were Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton at 132 and Zach Anderson at 182. North Marion’s Hunter Kuhn was also state runner-up at 145.

