Trinity Falls to Frankfort in Class AA Region II Finals, 60-48

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity had its season come to an end in the Class AA Region II Finals to Frankfort, 60-48.

Halley Smith paced the Falcons with a game-high 18 points. Jaclyn Smith led the Warriors with 12 points.

The Warriors end the season 8-6 overall. Frankfort earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA State Tournament and will face No. 5 Williamstown Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

