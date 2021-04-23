West Virginia party leaders react to Sen. Capito’s infrastructure counter-proposal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito was flanked by ranking Republicans Thursday afternoon as she announced the “Republican Roadmap,” the party’s counter-proposal to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“We put some numbers to it over a five-year period and came up with, really, the largest Republican offer ever on infrastructure at $568-billion,” Sen. Capito said in a news conference Thursday.

The bill will consolidate proposed spending down to just nine sectors.

“I really hope that everybody looks at this bill and says, ‘yes, this is what infrastructure is,’” said Mark Harris, chairperson of the West Virginia Republican Party.

Harris says the state party supports the senator’s proposed plan.

But the state’s Democratic Party isn’t convinced. Belinda Biafore, the chairwoman for the party says nearly every sector listed in Biden’s plan could benefit West Virginians.

“I just don’t think [the Republican] plan goes far enough because who are you going to leave out? Are you going to leave out the childcare, the veterans, the coal miners?” Biafore asked.

One of the areas that both parties found agreement in is the inclusion of broadband into the definition of infrastructure.

“In 2021, because we do so very much, I think it is entirely reasonable to add broadband into the list of stuff,” Harris said.

The other West Virginia senator, Joe Manchin, told reporters Wednesday that he will continue working across the aisle to create a plan that is bipartisan in nature, but remarked that the bill will likely not meet the 2-trillion dollar price tag set out by the President.

