WVU Extends Brown’s Contract Two Years Through 2026

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has extended head football coach Neal Brown’s contract two years through 2026.

The deal is worth $23.85 million and $3,975,000 yearly. Brown had four years left on the original agreement and is now under contract with WVU for the next six years.

“I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University,” Brown said. “As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program.”

In Brown’s first season in 2019, he led the Mountaineers to a 5-7 record. Last year, the Mountaineers went 6-4 overall and defeated Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 24-21.

